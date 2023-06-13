The Roland Garros victory meant many things for Novak Djokovic, but most of all it gave him the push to leap into the future, into history, even higher among the most successful. At 36, he also said it: “My body reacts differently, I need more time to recover my energy, I need to manage my body in the best possible way to protect it from injuries”. Extend your career as much as possible, give yourself time to achieve the goals you see ahead of you: “Why think about quitting? As long as I’m fine and my body allows me, I want to keep going, my goal is to keep winning titles of the Grand Slam”. We have identified 5 goals that from now on could be the fuel of his days.