There are rivalries that mark eras. There are the 40 matches between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, the 50 between Rafa Nadal and Djokovic and the 60 between Djokovic and Nadal. There is no defeat that is joyful, they have all been painful, but they were duels that gave luster to tennis; and it meant for the contenders an opportunity to look for the detail of improvement that would drive them to win. But there are other rivalries that are not as rewarding. At least, for one of the two opponents.

It’s the one they star in Djokovic and Gael Monfilswho faced each other this Thursday in the round of 16 of the ATP 250 in Brisbane with which the men’s tennis season begins and with which the one from Belgrade aspires to add his 100th title. The Serbian and the French have faced each other on twenty occasions with this one from January 2025, and the twenty have fallen on the side of the first. No matter how much Monfils, 38 years old and a pure spectacle since he began his career, has tried, he has never been able to beat the Serbian for more than one set. And it was not on this occasion, as Djokovic extinguished Monfils’ virtues with a 6-3 and 6-3 in 72 minutes.

The Serbian has beaten the Frenchman in every match since the first duel back at the 2005 US Open, when the 24-time Grand Slam champion suffered the adrenaline that Monfils gives to his game and forced him into an authentic battle of ups and downs at five sets, losing one of them with a ‘rosco’ (7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 0-6 and 7-5). He also fought very well in his second match, at Roland Garros, with two sets resolved in the tie break: 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) and 6-3. And in the Paris-Bercy final, Djokovic had to sweat a lot to win the trophy, with a 6-2, 5-7 and 6-3 in 2009. In 2014, Monfils was on the verge of surprising his rival with 6-2, 6-7 (4) and 7-6 (2), but he could not complete the comeback either.

And the paths of both were separating more and more. While the Serbian grew in titles, victories and power, the Frenchman accepted the greatest: his rival was going to escape every time they collided on the track. That he would only have the consolation of knowing that he was once better, that his career started better than that of the Serbian, that he was able to beat him when they had not yet reached professionals, that in his first time against the Serbian he won by 6- 4, 6-7 (5) and 6-2. Already in professionals, twenty events, twenty wins for Djokovic, which makes it one of the largest unequal duels in the history of men’s tennis.









It is a situation similar to the next great unbalanced rivalry: the one between Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet. The Frenchman also struck first, a notch in his record in that lower category match called Les Petit As. But once on the professional circuit, the Spaniard added each duel as a victory: from the first in Estoril 2004 (6-4, 3-6 and 6-2), until the last one at the US Open 2022 (6-0, 6-1 and 7-5).

David Ferrer also has a thorn in his side with the name Roger Federer, as he could not beat the Swiss even once of the 17 times he met him. Same times that the Swiss beat Mihail Youznhy; same times that Ivan Lendl beat Tim Mayotte, and Bjorn Borg beat Vitas Gerulaitis.