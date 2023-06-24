On June 13, 2019, Real Madrid presented Eden Hazard, the most expensive signing in the club’s history, to its fans. However, at the moment when the player was preparing to jump onto the field of play, hundreds of accredited journalists looked confused towards the stands: near the corner, a young man who was recording himself with his mobile phone, ran towards the mass causing a chant: “Mario, come up The way!”. Four years later, Hazard and Real Madrid have reached an agreement for the termination of his contract and Mario Alonso Gallardo (32 years old), better known as DjMariio, is one of the youtubers sports with the greatest global impact. The way, one of the modes of the video game FIFA, ended up making him tremendously popular from a strict publication diet on the Google platform: “It was waking up and playing, recording it, editing for hours, uploading it and praying that it wouldn’t crash and, at the same time, finish, more hours of direct Ultimate Team [otro modo del juego]”. He had been uploading videos for years, but from 2014 to 2019 that dedication became daily.

Until that summer of Hazard, when the attention of thousands of young people at the Bernabéu turned to a youtuber who they had been following for years, DjMariio worked alone and at home. Four years later, “things have changed a lot”, but not all of them: he leads a small work team, his channels have multiplied beyond Google and he has even given the proclamation in his town, Móstoles. There she continues to live, going to the gym in the morning and eating with her mother at noon. Meanwhile, he has become a means of communication in himself, capable of capturing interviews with Pep Guardiola or challenges with Cristiano Ronaldo, and he is the founder of one of the three milestones in the creation of content in Spain that the traditional media are almost obliged to cover: the Kings and Queens League (in which he is president of a club), La Velada del Año and The Great Game of YouTubers, whose fourth edition will take place this Saturday at the Ciutat de València stadium. There will parade 40 of the main streamers in Spanish (Ibai Llanos, TheGrefg, Coscu) to pit the leading Spaniards against their Latin American counterparts for the first time. In short, a sum of audiences called breaking their audience record in an independently produced event.

Ask. Unlike many of the streamers who participate this Saturday in the Great YouTubers Match, you are still committed to two things: living in your town, Móstoles, and not moving to Twitch. Because?

Answer. The Móstoles thing is a vital decision. For family, for friends, for having the Bernabéu a stone’s throw away, for playing football with my father on Thursdays, for eating with my mother every day…

Q. Do you go to eat at your mother’s house every day?

R. Yes, I go to the gym before and eat with her. It is the greatest daily luxury. I am also very happy for having financially allowed her to stop working.

Q. And I asked him about his stubbornness with YouTube. In confinement, Twitch became the hegemonic platform for direct on-line. Because?

R. I like the platform and I feel loved. I was doing YouTube streams years before Twitch blew up. I have worked for others, like Mixer, I also have Twitch, but YouTube is my home. There is some success in that fidelity, in taking care of your window, in believing in it because, in addition, people forget, but it works great and it continues to be a huge search engine.

DjMariio, ‘youtuber’ and businessman, poses at the Webedia offices in Madrid. Andrea Comas

Q. The fourth Partidazo will face for the first time the main streamers Spaniards against Latin Americans in a crossover of audiences that could be a record. Are you obsessed with numbers? Are you ambitious?

R. It is a great opportunity. Normally, for us, half of our audience is from Latin America. But I don’t obsess over it. against France [tercera edición] We exceeded 600,000 viewers. The Great Game has us badly accustomed to more tickets sold on the field, more live audience… I am ambitious with the impact, yes, but I am not with the economic performance, for example. In that I see that I am not the smartest.

Q. Do they have as good a relationship as it seems between them? streamers Spanish people?

R. We have our differences and there is always salseo, although I get along well with everyone. But, for example, elxokas messes with everything, he can take a sentence out of context and, indeed, he messes up more than it seems. And then you can cross other followers, for example, from Latin America, against each other… sometimes they have gotten involved with some that you freak out.

Q. In addition to La Velada del Año, promoted by Ibai Llanos, and El Partidazo de YouTubers, most of you are involved at the highest level in the Kings and Queens League. What has it meant to you?

R. It has come to me like a glove. It has been fresh air for my channel, which is already full of people who like video games and soccer. But I needed to turn the FIFA page, add other content. Ibai or TheGrefg followers may like it more or less, they may or may not coincide, but in my case it was oxygen.

Q. They have filled the Camp Nou, they have played Pirlo, Ronaldinho or Shevchenko and, above all, they have gathered relevant audiences. Did they expect to get so much?

R. Not even remotely. Not in the first edition. Averages of 80,000 or 100,000 viewers, only on my channel. Any match with half a million viewers…

Q. They have even sold rights to Mediaset, but it has not worked. Despite the interest on the part of television in counting on you, the participation of youtubers and streamers still no results. Are they called not to understand each other?

R. when i see youtubers on TV… I don’t know, it doesn’t work. And putting the Kings League in Cuatro is interesting because it captures an audience over 40 or 50 years of age who, suddenly, sees Kun Agüero, Iker Casillas or Piqué play again and dedicates time to it. But is that person going to go to Twitch or YouTube later? I have my doubts. And it is that perhaps we do not have to work on the other screen, we are not obliged to understand each other. We have different codes.

The ‘youtuber’ DjMariio has more than 20 million subscribers on his social networks. Andrea Comas

Q. And the rhythms, of the frenetic scroll from TikTok to matches that last more than two hours. How do you perceive that distance between these two areas of entertainment?

R. At home I am the oldest, the heavy of classic football [partidos de dos horas], but I find that, with my 15-year-old brother, even though I try it with him, it doesn’t work. And the same thing happens to me after watching several games in a row of the Kings League… they are different languages

Q. The Kings League has extended the concept of entertainment around football, but it is far from the only alternative. The EPG World Cup has been announced, a Veterans World Cup that will be held in December. Can professional football end up catching these alternatives to update its show?

R. In recent months, a few things have changed. For example, we have filled the Camp Nou. The Kings League recruits its players in Catalonia and we know that there are modest stadiums that have never had full stands because now they are going to see players who have passed through our league. There may be some contagion, such as, for example, that the referees carry a microphone. there won’t be a letter [tarjetas con instrucciones para los partidos creadas por la Kings League] for a president to go down to take a penalty, but what about the coaches asking for the VAR? There are small details, typical of the Kings, of the broadcast that… why not?

Q. to play Pro Evolution Soccer to, in some way, influence the sport that he is passionate about. Often people perceive you as a youtuber of success, but it’s been 17 years since he uploaded his first video. How has this long journey been?

R. It was my hobby, no more. In 2006 she uploaded videos pasting little pieces of The Simpsons. Obviously, they knocked me out due to rights issues. In 2010, it was all about the laughs. I uploaded videos of call of dutyof Pro Evolution Soccer. There is a long journey that lasts years. Videos with 100 views, freak out with having 2,000 subscribers. The most important moment comes when we do a small renovation at home and I have to spend some time at my grandmother’s. Then I discover that fiber optics have been installed on her street, we hired her and, yes, everything changes.

Q. And it all started playing with his father sonic. What do you miss about video games before they were connected to the internet?

R. Well, basically, there was no bugs [errores]. Now with the updates, it is already a dynamic that, if there is a problem, it is solved. But before there was something incredible in the fact that with the video game you accessed something perfect, that worked at all times, so well thought out: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time either Metal Gear SolidI think of games like that and it’s like they’re works of art, flawless, everything in its place.

Q. Unlike not a few of his peers, he is an outgoing and social person, who likes to be on the street. How is the relationship with his followers?

R. The only complicated thing is to be partying with my friends and not being able to move. Sometimes it looks like a meet and greet and I suffer for cutting the roll to them. People treat me well and I have no problem, but I feel bad for the people who can come with me.

Q. Some of those young people who ask him for photos today have followed him since they were children. Some of them, as famous as Carlos Alcaraz.

R. Yes, or Bizarrap or Quevedo. There are people who tell me, I’ve been following you since I was 12 years old, I’ve been following you since I was 15 years old. It is strange and, above all, it is difficult to be able to return all that love.

