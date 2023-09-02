fDP Secretary General Bijan Djir-Sarai has reiterated his no to further major social reforms and has leveled allegations against the Greens. The party lacks “the basic understanding of the economic and political reality in the country,” he told the “Bild” on Saturday. Djir-Sarai affirmed that Germany needed “a renaissance of the market economy and the performance principle. I very much regret that many in the SPD and Greens don’t see it that way.”

The FDP politician again called for the introduction of a welfare state brake. “We have to rethink our welfare state. There can only be additional redistribution and an expansion of benefits in the future if employees are relieved in return by lower taxes and levies,” he said. “We need a brake with regard to ever higher social benefits, because they endanger the wage gap requirement and prevent incentives to work.”

After the agreement on the introduction of basic child security, Djir-Sarai ruled out further major social reforms by the coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP on Thursday. Politicians from the Greens and SPD criticized the statements. “In this legislative period, I’m still thinking about the pension package, for example, and we will of course implement it as agreed,” said the socio-political spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group, Martin Rosemann, of the “Bild”.