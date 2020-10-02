Ukrainian and Russian rap artist Djigan was accused of desecrating the Rekom sanctuary located in the Caucasus. The rapper posted a photo against the background of the shrine in his Instagram-account.

The artist came to North Ossetia after numerous scandals. The rapper posted a photo from the Tsei Gorge, where Rekom is located.

However, Dzhigan’s subscribers noticed that he had not fulfilled the important requirement to visit this place – to take off your shoes, going down the pilgrimage path to the sanctuary. “You can go to this holy place, but only for men and barefoot”, “You can’t climb the holy river in shoes!” – outraged users of the social network.

Earlier, Djigan made peace with his wife. Oksana Samoilova refused to claim in court.