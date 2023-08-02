England was supposed to be – Spain has become. Primera Division instead of Premier League. Heading south for Djibril Sow. The address that the Swiss ultimately chose in a head-to-head race with Lazio Rome is impressive: Sevilla FC. Europa League winners. Record champion of the Europa League. The men from Andalusia have already brought the trophy into the showcase at the Estadio Ramón Sanchez Pizjuán seven times.

A venue in which the long-time Eintracht professional Sow will play his home games from now on and of which he has the very best memories. In May 2022, he and his Frankfurt playmates won the Europa League there against Glasgow Rangers. Late in the evening when the game started, it was more than 30 degrees in the Andalusian capital, which is considered one of the hottest cities in Europe.

Clean and fair

On August 11 (9:30 p.m. live on DAZN) Sow will be on the ball for his new club for the first time. FC Valencia are coming at the start of the season, and the Swiss already expects that he will immediately belong to FC Sevilla. After all, the Spaniards let the transfer cost around 14 million euros. A sum that was invested at the time to convince Sow to move from Switzerland to the Bundesliga in 2019. Sow came to Frankfurt as a champion from the Young Boys Bern – and now he has left his long-standing club as an impeccable sportsman.

Sow was contractually bound to Eintracht until mid-2024. The fact that he is now leaving was part of his strategic plan and the fruit of discussions and agreements with the Eintracht leadership. Sports director Markus Krösche had always emphasized that Sow would be let go for a corresponding transfer fee. His exit was clean and fair. Even the last decisive talks with those responsible at FC Sevilla, which took place last week on the free afternoon of the Eintracht training camp in Windischgarsten at a neutral location in Salzburg, were transparently discussed.

The Swiss long-distance runner is 26 years old – and therefore at the height of his creativity so far. On the side of Eintracht captain Sebastian Rode, Sow was the switch player who acted as a hinge between defense and offense. It is no surprise that he made 160 competitive appearances in his four years in Frankfurt. Sow was and is a model professional that the respective Eintracht coaches could always rely on. Certainly, his goal tally left a little to be desired. However, he still scored eight goals and made valuable assists and assists 13 times.







Ramaj to Amsterdam

The fact that Sow is now on the ball for Seville’s leading club FC – city rivals Real Betis are also a first-class employer and competitor in the Spanish league – should also be beneficial for his future national team career. Sow has made 38 appearances in the national selection of the Confederates so far. Sow has agreed an employment contract with FC Sevilla until mid-2028. At the moment he doesn’t need to sweat in the hot Seville. The Swiss immediately flew to the United States, where the Europa League winner is moving to a training camp in the west of the country. The FC is preparing for the league game operation in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, Diant Ramaj is also drawn to the big football world. The 21-year-old reserve goalkeeper leaves Frankfurt for Ajax Amsterdam. What is amazing is that the Dutch record champions transfer a transfer fee of initially nine million euros. Further bonus payments can be added if the goalkeeper develops accordingly. Eintracht signed Ramaj from 1. FC Heidenheim two years ago – for 100,000 euros.