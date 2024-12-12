

Sevilla FC announced this Thursday night that its player Djibril Sow has suffered an injury during training that took place this Thursday at the sports city. The 27-year-old footballer will be out for at least the last two games of the year after being diagnosed with a “myofascial injury to the adductor longus of his left thigh.”

Sow has already been out for some games this season due to injury. Specifically, he missed three games (Valladolid, Athletic and Betis) due to a “grade 2 injury to the hamstrings of his right thigh.”

The medical report issued by Sevilla states the following:

Last season, his first as a Sevilla player, he also had physical problems that led him to not be able to play the last eight games of the season. The footballer underwent surgery in Madrid in mid-April and already rejoined in preseason under the orders of García Pimienta.