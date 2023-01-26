Will he make his “dream” come true?

It has now been almost five years since his retirement from the world of football. Yet in the mind of Djibril Cisse there is a fixed nail that could lead him to put his playing shoes back on. The former French international has confessed that he doesn’t feel fully complete after having just missed a milestone. The former forward, among others from Liverpool, Marseille and Lazio, now 41 years old, is missing four goals from the fateful figure of 100 goals in Ligue 1.

Only four goals that torment him and that could lead him to play again as a footballer: “I’ve been trying for two years (to return to play in Ligue 1 ed), because I’m a scorer, a number 9. Being only 4 goals away from 100 in Ligue 1 doesn’t suit me. If someone offered me the chance, I would play for free,” he confided Djibril Cisse to Olivier Dacourt in the documentary ‘Le Crépuscule des champions’, broadcast in these hours on Canal+.

We'll see if anyone will give him this chance.

January 26, 2023 (change January 26, 2023 | 08:27)

