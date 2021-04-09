Voters in Djibouti will go to the polls on Friday to cast their votes in the presidential elections, which are expected to result in President Ismail Omar Gili winning a fifth term in which he extends his 21-year rule.

Djibouti is located on one of the busiest shipping routes in the world, the Gulf of Aden, and hosts American, Chinese and French military bases, which makes it influential and heavy despite its small size.

My generation, who is 73, is one of Africa’s long-term presidents. He was chosen as the country’s president, succeeding his uncle, Hassan Gouled Aptidon, who led the country to independence from France in 1977.

The constitution was amended in 2010 to remove presidential terms with time limits, although an age limit was set at 75 years, which means that my fifth term should be the last.