Da-Jiang Innovations (DJI), the world’s largest civilian drone manufacturer, has unveiled a new Mini 2 SE quadcopter, which is an evolution of the Mini 2 model. The device will be available to consumers in March at a price of $369, according to a presentation posted on YouTube.

Prior to this, the line of drones already had a portable version of the Mini 3 Pro.

The developers equipped the device with a 12 megapixel CMOS sensor, which allows you to shoot video with a resolution of 2.7K. The camera is equipped with a three-axis mechanical stabilization system.

The weight of the drone is only 249g.

The model offers one-touch takeoff and landing, stable hovering and return function. The drone supports HD video transmission at a distance of up to 10 km and a maximum flight time of just over half an hour.

In January, Chinese scientists said they had invented a new drone motor that would help drones stay in the air for long periods of time.

Specialists from the Northwest Polytechnic University of China have invented a module that converts light energy into electricity. This allows you to charge drones in flight. The device has been successfully tested.