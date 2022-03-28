by Eduardo Baptista

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese drone maker DJI has called accusations that Russia’s army is using the company’s equipment in Ukraine “completely false”. The placement comes after a German retailer mentioned the alleged call as a reason for withdrawing the company’s products from its stores.

German retailer MediaMarkt on Friday announced on Twitter the withdrawal of DJI products from its stores in response to “information from various sources” that Russia is using the company’s drones in its campaign in Ukraine. The store chain did not give details about the information it claims to have received.

On Twitter, DJI said it “promotes civil uses of drones that benefit society” and that MediaMarkt’s accusation is “totally false”.

“We do not support any use that harms people’s lives, rights and interests,” DJI said.

MediaMarkt, which has more than 800 stores in 12 countries in Europe and Turkey, did not disclose what information it received about DJI.

“As a responsible company, we took immediate action and removed the manufacturer from our suppliers,” the retailer said on its Twitter account on Friday.

MediaMarkt’s comment came in response to a user who accused DJI of leaking GPS data on Ukrainian military positions to Russia.

While many Western companies announced their departure from Russia after the start of the war, DJI, like many Chinese companies, remained in the country, following Beijing’s position to contain criticism of the invasion promoted by Moscow.

On March 16, Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, asked DJI founder Frank Wang to cut ties with Russia, claiming that Moscow troops are using the company’s products for missile navigation in Ukrainian territory.

The next day, DJI responded on Twitter that its products, designed for civilian use, are inappropriate for use in military missions.

(By Eduardo Baptista)

