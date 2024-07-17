Drones are undoubtedly one of the most popular devices in recent years for the acquisition of exceptional aerial shots. In light of this and on the occasion of the last day of Prime DayAmazon Italy has therefore thought it a good idea to offer you the DJI Mini 4K on offer with a great deal 20% off compared to the lowest price recently, allowing you to save a good 60 euros. If you are interested in purchasing the drone, all you need to do is click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box that you will find immediately below.
DJI Mini 4K is now available on offer reserved for Prime customers on Amazon at only 239 eurosagainst the 299 euros of the recommended price. The drone is obviously Sold and shipped by Amazonso thanks to the Prime subscription you can benefit from free home shipping.
Why buy DJI Mini 4K
Let’s start first of all from the extreme video quality, in this case at 4K resolution, further improved by the presence of the 3-axis stabilizer which allows you to take film-quality shots. You will be able to take shooting in all lighting conditionsthus managing to immortalize sunrises, sunsets, night scenes and much more.
DJI Mini 4K is resistant to winds up to 38 km/hthanks above all to the presence of brushless motors, which allow for take-off at up to amaximum altitude of 4000 meters. Significantly improved in this case also the transmission distancewhich reaches the 10 kilometers. This is in all respects an ideal drone for beginners who are approaching this world for the first time, thanks also to the functionality Back to Home which adds an extra level of security.
