Drones have become an ally of audiovisual production that cannot be missing. That is why you should know that Amazon has the best offers on this type of items for experts, pilots and fans.

One of them is the DJI Mini 3 drone that offers a flight range of up to 51 minutes and video transmission over distances of up to 10 kilometers, recording of 4k image and much more. All this for just $10,290 pesos.

This innovative drone offers unparalleled flight autonomy, with up to 51 minutes in the air, allowing you to capture prolonged images and videos without interruptions. Equipped with a camera 4K HDR and a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor With chip-level HDR technology, the DJI Mini 3 ensures exceptional image quality both day and night.

In addition to its powerful camera, the DJI Mini 3 features a DJI O2 digital video transmission, which allows a transmission distance of up to 10 kilometers. This anti-interference capability ensures a stable connection even in urban or coastal environments, giving the user the freedom to explore remote landscapes in complete safety.

Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to transport and handle, while its wind resistance of up to 10.7 m/s makes it ideal for flying in various weather conditions and environments. Additionally, precise hovering ensures a smooth and safe flight experience for pilots of all levels.

But that's not all, the DJI Mini 3 It also offers a variety of creative features, such as QuickShotswhich allows you to capture spectacular shots with the push of a button, and LightCut, which offers countless aerial templates and smart one-touch editing.