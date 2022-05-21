From May 17, you can buy the new DJI Mini 3 Pro which brings many new features, but not everyone is willing to pay for the new model and in addition not everyone would make the most of the innovations introduced. That’s why the DJI Mini 2 it still remains a super interesting drone for value for money, even more so today that it is on offer on Amazon!

On the well-known e-commerce it is in fact possible to buy DJI Mini 2 Combo saving well 100 € compared to the list price, we can therefore pay it € 499 instead of € 599, with a saving of 17%. But it’s worth it? Let’s find out!

DJI Mini 2 Combo: why buy it

The DJI Mini 2 in combo version allows us to have a complete kit for our adventures, in fact in the package, in addition to the drone and the remote control, we will find a triple intelligent charger, 3 batteries, some spare propellers and a propeller stop, all inside a practical bag that will be very useful for transporting the drone.

It must also be said that despite the very interesting innovations brought by the new DJI Mini 3 Pro, the Mini 2 still defends itself very well, especially for value for money, and allows you to have fun and make excellent shots thanks to the 1 / 2.3 “CMOS sensor and 12 MP effective, mounted on a 3-axis gimbal that offers excellent stabilization, tilt from -110 ° to 35 °, roll from -35 ° to 35 ° and horizontal rotation from -20 ° to 20 °. The lens has an aperture of f / 2.8 and a FOV of 83 °.

They can be done video in 4K up to 30 fps, or in 2.7K and FHD at 60 fps. Ocusync 2.0 transmission technology offers connection stability even at long distances and the battery has a maximum life of 31 minutes. Thanks to the 3 batteries included in the package you can change the battery on the fly and start immediately with a new flight, also in the event of a damaged propeller we will already have a replacement at hand.

In short, the Mini 2 still has a lot to offer and it is certainly not an obsolete product, if you want to get closer to this world without spending too much, this is the right opportunity!