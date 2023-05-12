Two experts, one political and the other legal, from Tunisia, commenting on Sky News Arabia, agree with this opinion, presenting the indications on which they base their accusation, including Ennahda’s “keenness” to employ people affiliated with it in the security services, during its rule of the country. “.

On Thursday morning, political and parliamentary blocs called for a “comprehensive review of security policies, to uncover the Ennahdha movement’s breaches during its rule in Tunisia,” in light of the attack that took place on Wednesday, and left 6 people dead, including the perpetrator of the attack, a soldier in the National Guard, who fired bullets indiscriminately. Random visitors and security forces.

direct accusations

Representative Fatima Al-Masdi said during a plenary session of Parliament, Thursday, that the Djerba incident “proved Ennahda’s penetration of the security establishment,” calling for a review of all appointments in the security apparatus that took place during the 10 years in which the movement ruled the country (2011-2021), and demanded a dissolution. movement and classify it as a terrorist organization.

The United Democratic Patriots Party also accused Ennahda of being behind the attack, saying that “the spread of terrorism coincided with its rise to power in 2011.”

In his first comment on the attack, Tunisian President Kais Saied said, on Wednesday evening, that “the aim of the attack is to destabilize, but they will not be able to do that,” indicating that there is a “state and institutions” and that the Tunisian people “know very well the schemes of criminals.”“.

evidence of involvement

Tunisian political analyst Nizar al-Jilidi argues for three pieces of evidence of Ennahda’s involvement in the terrorist attack, namely:

Timing, as the movement is currently facing unprecedented pressures. Its senior leaders, led by its president Rashid Ghannouchi, are subject to trials, and there are intense legal and political demands for its dissolution.

The nature of the operation, as it targeted a religious institution with the aim of blowing up the current tourist season, after indications of the recovery of tourism to serve the Tunisian economy.

The perpetrator of the attack, a member of the security forces, a 2017 graduate, and it is possible that he belongs to Al-Nahda, as the Brotherhood movement was ruling the country at the time.

Based on the foregoing, Al-Jalidi called for a “comprehensive review of the security establishment in light of the recent incident.”

beating from within

In the estimation of the Tunisian legal expert, Hazem Al-Kasuri, the Brotherhood movement “chose to strike Tunisia from within with terrorism in order to thwart its reform path.”.

Al-Kasuri builds Ennahda’s involvement in the attack on the basis of its “clear infiltration of state apparatus during its rule of the country, when it employed many of its affiliated elements within sensitive apparatus.”

attack developments

The death toll from the attack on the Ghriba synagogue in Djerba during the annual Jewish pilgrimage ceremony has risen to 6, after the death of a third security man, state news agency SANA said..

The dead are 3 security men, two Jewish visitors, a Tunisian and a Frenchman, in addition to the perpetrator of the operation, while other injured members of the security forces are being treated in the hospital..

The authorities in Tunisia have been waging unprecedented battles against Ennahda’s infiltration of state institutions, since the Tunisian president’s decisions, described as “revolutionary,” removed it from power on July 25, 2021..

Those decisions included the dissolution of the government controlled by the movement, the freezing and dissolution of parliament, and reforms in the judiciary and the economy.

In recent months, a new parliament was elected and a new constitution was drawn up for the country, in conjunction with the investigation of the movement’s leaders, who are implicated in financial and political corruption charges, terrorism and foreign financing issues.