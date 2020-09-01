At DJE Gold & Stability Fund PA, Stefan Breintner focuses on defensive stocks and physical gold. From Ralf Ferken

Fund manager

Stefan Breintner came to DJE Kapital AG in 2005 and has been managing the flexible mixed fund DJE Gold & Stability Fund since the beginning of 2010. He is also co-fund manager of the global equity fund DJE Dividende & Substance and the equity fund DJE Asia High Dividend. He is also Deputy Head of Research & Portfolio Management.

Investment objective

“Anyone who invests in the DJE Gold & Stability Fund should not be afraid for their money and sleep peacefully,” says Breintner and adds: “It is extremely important to me that the fund price is largely stable – regardless of whether we are in a bear market or a bull market. ”

Investment strategy

In order to achieve his goal, Breintner combines the four asset classes stocks, bonds, gold and cash. However, he weights gold significantly higher than other managers. He can invest up to 49 percent in gold, of which a maximum of 30 percent can be in physical gold. He holds physical gold in the form of bars weighing 12.5 kilos, which he holds in safe stored at Credit Suisse in Switzerland. The DJE Gold & Stability Fund is quoted in Swiss Francs, but Breintner manages it from the perspective of a euro investor.

Portfolio

Breintner currently holds 55 percent in stocks, 29 percent in precious metals, ten percent in bonds and three percent in cash. He likes stocks with a “high real value character”, including stocks with low debt, stable cash flows and good balance sheets. He has therefore overweighted stocks from the health care (Novo Nordisk), Food & Beverage (Danone) and utilities (RWE) sectors and foregoes digital companies such as Apple, Amazon or Facebook and financial stocks such as Allianz, Deutsche Bank or JP Morgan. At the same time, he invests heavily in Swiss stocks such as Lonza, Nestlé and Roche. On the bond side, it is limited to government and corporate bonds that have an investment grade rating. In turn, he reallocates liquid funds from euros to Swiss francs in difficult times.

Risk / return profile

Due to the gold bull market, the DJE Gold & Stability Fund has increased by around ten percent since the beginning of 2020. In the long-term perspective since the beginning of 2010, when Breintner took over the fund, the average annual return has been 4.3 percent.

Conclusion

A strategy that can protect investors from inflation.

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE