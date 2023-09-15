Home page World

Although she attracted a lot of attention with her victory in the jungle camp, Djamila Rowe remains single. She emphasizes that she is “no longer interested” in men and can no longer “take anyone seriously.”

Berlin – Djamila Rowe (56) is desperately looking for true love. The reigning queen of the 2023 jungle camp is still single, despite her enormous popularity among the celebrity participants and television audience of this year’s season of “I’m a Celebrity – Get Me Out of Here!” On Instagram she already has over 130,000 followers.

Djamila Rowe: “I’m tired of men anymore”

In an interview with RTL she makes it clear: “Honestly, I don’t feel like men anymore. I’m not interested either. I can’t take them all seriously anymore.

“She also doesn’t want to listen to the advice of her close friend Yvonne Woelke (41). She always tries to encourage her that one day she will meet the right person. “No, leave it alone, there isn’t one,” was Djamila Rowe’s reaction. “I will die lonely and alone,” the 56-year-old is convinced.

The single mother doesn’t even want to think about Christmas and New Year’s Eve. “This is the worst time in my life again,” she says to RTL.

Rowe’s relationship with son Jeremy continues to improve

Since her triumph in the jungle camp, her relationship with her 27-year-old son Jeremy has improved. He answers an average of two out of five calls, she reports proudly: “It’s perfectly fine, my son is 27, he has his own life, his own company, is an independent person.”

Yvonne Woelke is also full of praise for Jeremy: He is always there for Djamila when she needs him, he doesn’t drink, doesn’t take drugs, “no desire anymore0”.

Jungle camp winner Djamila Rowe is having problems finding her partner for life after her victory in 2023, despite media attention. © IMAGO / Photopress Müller & Screenshot: Instagram/ djamilarowe

Djamila Rowe won the 16th season of “no more desire1” in 2023. Originally she was only intended as a replacement candidate in case another celebrity was canceled at short notice. That’s exactly what happened: Martin Semmelrogge (67) couldn’t take part, Djamila moved up – and won. For 2024, RTL is apparently planning to start with two seasons of the jungle camp and to broadcast one in the summer.

Sources used: rtl.de