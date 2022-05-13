“We continue to support the appeal promoted by Hands Off Cain aimed at averting the execution of Ahmadreza Djalali but above all to focus more generally on the problem of the death penalty in Iran, one of the countries that makes more use of it. practice. In percentage terms with respect to the population, he is the world record holder “. This is what Elisabetta Zamparutti, treasurer of Hands Off Cain, said to Adnkronos, speaking on the death sentence of researcher Ahmadreza Djalali which could be carried out by 21 May. “Iran – he adds – is one of those totalitarian and illiberal countries in which almost all capital executions are concentrated. This demonstrates that more than the death penalty itself, the problem concerns the rule of law, democracy and rights universally recognized humans “.

“The Djalali case, which worries us and sees us all mobilized – explains Zamparutti -, is linked to a practice in use in the Iranian regime of using foreigners sentenced to death as elements of blackmail with respect to the negotiations that are underway on nuclear power. . We have already seen it: executions are announced, perhaps trying to obtain favorable results but on other fronts. It is necessary – he concludes – to maintain firm the request at least for the suspension of the death penalty, if not for abolition in Iran “.