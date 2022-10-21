In Peru, there are dozens of DJs who work in various events, but in recent days there is one that stood out for his talent in the urban genre. This is Markos Joel Vásquez Minaya, better known as DJ Dangerwho has just opened for Puerto Rican Daddy Yankee in the last two concerts he gave in Peru.

Exclusively for La República, the artist spoke about his beginnings and how he came to reggaeton from venturing into marketing and the electronic genre, also revealing if they put any series of clauses in him to work with the ‘Big Boss’.

—Markos, you were chosen to open the last two concerts that Daddy Yankee gave in Peru, how was the experience?

—I arrived with high expectations, the public surprised me, they knew all my songs, I knew I had to do a good repertoire because the people who went knew Daddy Yankee’s entire career. Yes (it was a dream come true). It was incredible to see how people chanted my name and my songs, very moving.

—Had you already worked or knew Daddy Yankee prior to his shows in Peru?

-I have already been in other presentations with Daddy in Peru, Mexico, but these shows have been like the pinnacle of Daddy Yankee’s legacy and, for me, representing him this time has been totally different, the last time I worked with him was in in 2018, right here in Peru.

—I know you couldn’t play the song “Windshield” in your presentation, is there some kind of clause that Daddy or his production team asked you for?

—All professional DJs know that when there is an artist present, the least you can do is place the songs of the main artist on your playlist. It was something very logical, Daddy Yankee’s team told me that, but since it’s something I already knew, we had no problems. I had to turn to other songs and then Daddy’s team told me: “Very good”. I didn’t feel any kind of pressure.

—In social networks there were several criticisms of the Peruvian public, they say that they do not support and do not sing at the concerts, you who were present, what do you think about it, lack of support from the fans?

—The times that I have gone to Mexico and Chile, I have noticed the support of the fans towards the artists, I can say that I received a lot of affection from the public in the stadium (Nacional). The public was at full ‘lung’. People watch videos on networks and assume that they were not singing, what happens is that not all cell phones are the same, there are some that have a type of microphone that mutes when there is a lot of ambient noise. I, who have been there, can say that people were chanting.

—You have worked in the past with Tilsa Lozano and you have a song about Sheyla Rojas, did you imagine that after that you would now work with the ‘Big Boss’?

—I did not expect that I would be on this day (of the Daddy Yankee concert) because this is very important for the entire legacy that Daddy leaves in reggaeton. For me it was a very difficult task to be chosen because it is the same Yankee team that selects who was going to be the artist who was going to open (the two concerts).

—Does that mean you applied to be the opening act for Daddy?

—Yes, I sent my data, like every professional, because when a big artist comes (to Peru) it is his teams that are in charge of seeing. In Mexico and other countries it is different, but above all here in Peru, where there is no (musical) industry, they are the ones who observe and that is how they decided for me, it was not easy at all. I am grateful that you have seen the work that I have done before with Wisin & Yandel, Maluma.

—Masterlive has been the producer of Daddy Yankee’s concerts and is also in charge of Bad Bunny’s, can we also see you at the ‘Bad Rabbit’ shows?

—We don’t know, the big artists have their own team that coordinates and evaluates, only in the last few days do they see who they want. I hope so each team is different and each team thinks differently, suddenly they don’t want anyone, as they are very great artists, and that is respected.

—Is it true that, before venturing into reggaeton, you were an electronic music DJ?

—Yes, the first four years, I started in the world of electronics, I only made music. In 2008 I tried reggaeton and that was the path that gave me success. I took a year off because I was not successful in electronics and I had to dedicate myself to a stable job, I was working in the marketing area of ​​a corporation.

—If you had to choose a song that was the one that gave you the signal that you were on the right path, what would it be?

—I said that I could also be an urban DJ and, since it was something super new, I took advantage of my knowledge and many songs worked for me, the first was “Coqueta”, then came “Candy perreo”, hence Tilsa Lozano with “Soltera” and “Envious.”

DJ Peligro surprised with a Dragon Ball Z song at Daddy Yankee’s concert

The Peruvian musician thrilled all anime fans at the concert of daddy yankee. DJ Danger played “Chala head chala”, the iconic opening of Dragon Ball Z.

This was one of the most viral moments of the night, managing to get hundreds of thousands of reproductions.

This was the triumphal entry of DJ Hazard to the Daddy Yankee concert

On October 19, at the second concert of daddy yankee, DJ Danger He entered the stage with heart-stopping music and screaming at the top of his lungs.