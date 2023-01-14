The former soccer player Gerard Piqué has said this Friday night that the watch brand Casio has reached a sponsorship agreement with the soccer league kings leaguea new tournament that has twelve teams that are chaired by ‘streamers’ or well-known players such as Iker Casillas or the ‘Kun Aguero.

On the social network Twitch, Piqué has announced after his ex-wife’s controversial song Shakira, in which he mentions Casio, that the Kings League -a tournament that he organizes- has reached an agreement with the watch brand.

“Casio has given us watches for life. The Kings League has reached an agreement with Casio,” Piqué commented, while handing out watches to the rest of the program participants.

The Colombian Shakira and the Argentine producer Bizarrap have broken records with the song “Bizarrap Music Sessions #53″a song that in just over twenty-four hours has achieved almost 64 million views on YouTube, surpassing Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” (2017), which reached almost 25 million in just 12 hours.

In “BZRP Music Session #53”, Shakira launches phrases directed at her ex-partner such as “so much that you gave yourself the champion and when I needed you, you gave your worst version” or “I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you, I just I make music, sorry that I splashed you”.

He goes even further and leaves no doubt about his intentions when he says “this is for me to mortify you, chew and swallow, swallow and chew” or “Women don’t cry anymore, women bill”.

Teasing Piqué

During the program it was clear that the panelists were making fun of the ex-soccer player with phrases alluding to the song of the Barranquillera.

“So, yes, as long as you don’t splash me,” said the DJ Marioto which Piqué burst out laughing.

Then, the turn was for Agüero, who replied: “Clearly, you’re right.”

