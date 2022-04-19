United States.- The legendary artist of the Hip HopKeith Grayson who acted as DJ Kay Slay passed away on Sunday at the age of 55.

The pioneer of the scene died of complications from Covid-19, the family confirmed through a statement broadcast by the New York radio station HOT 97, where he had various participations.

“As a dominant figure in hip hop culture with millions of fans around the world, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations.”The family mentioned in the statement.

Grayson grew up in Harlem where he was steeped in the hip hop scene at a very young age. Like many, he began graffiti as a teenager and had a part in the 1983 documentary “Stay Wars.”

Read more: 2NE1 and Blackjack live a euphoric reunion: this is how this unforgettable moment happened at Coachella

Before establishing himself as a successful New York record executive, Keith started out selling pirated mixtapes on the streets of the big city in the early 1990s and went on to release his first album, “The Streetsweeper, Vol.1.”