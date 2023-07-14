DJ and writer Joost van Bellen has been called a ‘cancer gay’ in Amsterdam, he says on Twitter. There he also says that his husband was spat in the face twice earlier this week.

He responds to people who say that Pride Amsterdam is ‘unnecessary and exaggerated’. Van Bellen does not report whether he and his husband have filed a report. He could not be reached for comment Thursday evening.

It is not the first anti-LGBTI incident in Amsterdam this week. On Tuesday, drag queen Miss Envy Peru was attacked by a group of boys. Boris Itzkovich Escobar, as his real name is, was insulted and threatened with a weapon. Mayor Femke Halsema called that incident ‘horrible, in a city that stands for freedom’. The artist is frequently asked on Instagram how things are going. “I’m fine,” was the reply.

The new Miss Netherlands, trans woman Rikkie Kolle, also said earlier this week that she had received hundreds of hate messages and death threats online. She stated that the hatred comes from men and women, ‘including mothers with children’. She referred, among other things, to a Twitter message from CDA celebrity Mona Keijzer about the Miss Netherlands election. Keijzer wrote: ‘This is another example of how the woke gender ideology ‘I am who I think I am and society has to go along with it’ leads to the loss of women.’ See also UN chief wants rapid reconstruction of Ukraine, countries raise $6.5 billion

In May, the Netherlands appeared to have dropped further in the European ranking that compares legislation and policy to protect LGBTI people. While other countries are introducing new laws and measures, the Netherlands is lagging behind, according to this Rainbow Europe Index. The Netherlands is now in the middle bracket, in fourteenth place.

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: