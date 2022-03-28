He realized at the time that he had too little time for family and friends. It took, he said, “too much energy, love, creativity and consideration for my life as a normal person to be Hardwell 24 hours a day.”

Hardwell was last behind the turntables in the Ziggo Dome during Amsterdam Dance Event on October 18, 2018, where he concluded with the words ‘I’ll be back† That was last night when he made his comeback in Miami during the Ultra Music Festival in front of a frenzied crowd of 50,000. He immediately announced his Rebels Never Die tour. Van de Corput will be performing in several major cities in the coming year, including Amsterdam where he can be seen on Saturday 3 December in Ziggo Dome. Other cities Hardwell visits: Jerusalem, Montreal, New York, Vancouver, San Francisco, Hamburg, Madrid, Bangkok, Hong Kong and Shanghai.