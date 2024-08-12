Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/08/2024 – 21:12

DJ Mauro Junior Zezkouski Sguarizi used to share tips on musical equipment, landscapes and shows on his social media. In recent days, however, the posts have been replaced by messages from friends mourning his death. Sguarizi was on the Voepass plane that crashed in Vinhedo (SP) and is one of the 62 victims of the accident.

“Go with God, brother. Your energy and sound will be missed in the world. You will be eternalized in our minds,” wrote a friend.

Sguarizi used the stage name Psycho Alli3n and was part of the Trance scene, more specifically Psy Trance, or Psychedelic Trance, a branch of electronic music that originated in the 1990s and is characterized by its fast rhythm, repetitive bass lines and “psychedelic” sound effects.

Voepass plane crash

The flight was traveling between Cascavel, in Paraná, and Guarulhos, in São Paulo. The accident occurred at around 1:20 p.m. on Friday, the 9th, and one of the main hypotheses is that ice accumulated on the wings, compromising the aircraft’s lift. Click here to find out what is known and what is still missing about the accident.