Dj found dead in Lecce, after 8 years the murder is being investigated: “It wasn’t suicide, he was strangled and hanged”

A turning point in the case of Ivan Ciullo, a DJ who in 2015 was found hanged from a tree in Salento. After years of legal battles attempted by the boy’s parents, the crime assumed in the new investigation file has changed: no longer instigating suicide but murder.

There are two people investigated by the prosecutor Donatina Buffelli, the third magistrate to deal with the investigation. This is the man with whom Ivan had a romantic relationship, so far the only suspect in the proceedings, and a musician who collaborated with the DJ.

The new crime hypothesis will make it possible to carry out unrepeatable checks on the memory of the laptop and mobile phone used by the victim. The goal will be to recover the data contained in the hard disk which was damaged and malfunctioning according to the expert to whom the prosecutor had already entrusted an initial examination in 2015 and 2016.

The DJ died at dawn on June 22, 2015, in the countryside of Acquarica del Capo, in Salento. He was 34 years old. According to family experts, he was strangled and then later hanged from an olive tree to simulate suicide.