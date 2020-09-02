Erick Morillo, in a file image. MICHAEL TULLBERG / AFP

Music producer and DJ Erick Morillo was found dead Tuesday at his home in Miami Beach. The spokesman for the Police Department, Ernesto Rodríguez, has assured that the investigation process is progressing to determine the causes of the death of the 49-year-old artist. According to the police report, around 11:00 a.m., a call from the musician’s house alerted him to his death, the causes of which have not yet been clarified.

Erick Morillo, music specialist house, reached numerous platinum records thanks to his most commercial work, signed under the pseudonym of Real 2 Real. Her most remembered success is I like to move it, that artistically consecrated it in 1993. Morillo was also responsible for remixes for artists such as Whitney Houston, Bassements Jazz, Puff Daddy or Boy George.

“Without a doubt, Erick Morillo had a strong impact on the music industry, worldwide, but perhaps nowhere more important than here, on the island of Ibiza,” the publication writes. White Isle Ibiza when announcing his passing. Between 2018 and 2020, Morillo launched more than ten productions, the most recent was a collaboration with the American artist Antranig, under the title Afrotech. Among the activities he had for the next few months were the 2021 edition of Coachella, scheduled for the second and third weekends in April, and the Open Air festival in Amsterdam in June.

The death of the artist, born in New York and of a Colombian family, comes a month after he began to be investigated by the Miami police on charges of sexual assault.