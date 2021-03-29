A DJ at an ‘illegal’ party in Marbella has died after being shot in the neck.

Police belive that the 40-year-old was hit by a stray bullet, which passed through the wall from the room next door.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a total of three shots were fired.

Police were called to a villa in the Costa del Sol city at 3am after alarms went off. There they found the victim, but emergency services were unable to save his life.

Investigations are continuing.

READ MORE: