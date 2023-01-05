“I was like that proud of this coercive measure of the green pass I even got it tattooed. I’m a showman and I realize I’m a point of reference, and even if I didn’t believe one hundred percent in the vaccine, I did it, to set an example. Therefore I say that if Rai aired Madame I would feel completely cheated“. To affirm it to Adnkronos is dj Anicetowho intervenes on the controversies that have affected the participation of Madame in Sanremo after the news that the singer is among the 23 under investigation by the Vicenza prosecutor’s office on charges of false ideology for having exhibited a false green pass.

“I don’t like being negative about a 20-year-old girl whose legs can’t be broken, but that would be very unfair,” says Aniceto, an ardent supporter of the green pass from the first hour. Who makes an appeal to the conductor Amadeus: “I wish Amadeus would not remain silent, also expressed an opinion as artistic director. As a person who has done everything to sponsor the green pass, I honestly don’t like seeing a half-baked declaration from Amadeus”.

“I realize that the situation is delicate and that the record companies are involved – adds the DJ, known for his position against drugs – but there have been deaths, and people who, believing in the state, have gotten vaccinated even if they are not sure, and therefore I would not be taken for a ride”. A nod also to the statements of Madame, who tried to explain her position in a long post on social media: “The statement that Madame herself made was not clear, nothing was understood. Artists must give clean and transparent messages”, concludes Aniceto.