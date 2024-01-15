Sanremo – Between more or less mentioned social and current affairs themes, personal fragilities, revenge in a feminine key and the usual more or less troubled loves, this year's Sanremo Festival with the thirty songs competing winks like never before at the radio and the catchphrase effect.

“Radios are very important to me, not only because I come from the radio but because the success of the song is hearing it for a long time on the radio. Radios are the pulse of what works, the immediate one, in addition to social media and everything else. I never make a composition on the table. I go a lot by sensation, once the composition is done I realize that there are more 'uptempos' but even last year there was a lot of it. I am convinced that when they are listened to they will be real hits.” Amadeus said this in a press conference after pre-listening to the songs from Sanremo 2024, responding to those who asked him how much his opinion influenced the type of songs among the 30 participants in the next Festival, in which a clear preponderance goes to more specific dance songs to become radio hits.

This year the radio stations will also have an important role in deciding the winning song, given that for the first time they will appear on the jury. “In my musical opinion, they are those songs that I try to favor and I like that they are a hit. But they can also be a ballad, even if the percentage is higher in 'uptempo'. But Loredana Bertè and Ricchi e Poveri are also always very popular on the radio“, added Amadeus. “How many did I invite? At least a dozen. This year the 400 songs were exceeded, I looked for some of them already in the past, like Maninni. This year I looked for a little more than in other years”, concluded the artistic director.

Here are the report cards of our Renato Tortarolo:

Alessandra Amoroso / “Up to here”

Only those who fall can rise again. In reality the inspiration is Kassovitz's film “Hate”. A woman stands up with honor. Vocally splendid. RATING: 7

Alpha / “Go!”

Almost country. A little rap, a little urban. There is also the myth of Icarus and the idea that the world is too big to think small. RATING: 5.5

Angelina Mango / “Boredom”

The magic of Colombian cumbia to fight boredom. She is a whirlwind of energy. Madame also shines as an author. RATING: 7

Annalisa / “Sincerely”

Bold declaration of freedom. The refrain, with “when” repeated several times, will immediately become a hit. From the podium. RATING: 8

BigMama / “Anger is not enough for you”

Magical fusion of rap and dance to banish the demons of loneliness and bullying. Clenched fists and fragile thoughts. But she is stronger. RATING: 7.5

Bnkr44 / ​​“Punk Government”

All to dance to. But punk was a much rougher spell. Brushing your teeth with gin is the height of transgression. Nice. RATING: 6

Clara / “Diamonds in the Rough”

Precise falls. Wounds of love. Broken wings. Rap amazement at still being afloat. She's good but it all sounds obvious. RATING: 5.5

Dargen D'Amico / “High Wave”

Busy. The civil theme of the journey without safe landings sounds overbearing in this melodic rap, where the star is a modern-day Noah. RATING: 7

Diodato / “You move”

Ballad about the inevitability of a feeling. He is in a state of grace, the idea that love moves relentlessly is very poetic. RATING: 7

Emma / “Apnea”

Holding your breath is a very difficult exercise. It's unnatural. Emma turns it into a throbbing thrill. Dizzying. RATING: 8

Fiorella Mannoia / “Mariposa”

A Latin manifesto about all women, protagonists or unfortunately submissive. Impeccable cleaver. RATING: 7

Fred De Palma / “Heaven Doesn't Want Us”

He blurts out: promise me we'll be fine even in hell. Rap where love is a shootout. And it seemed to you. RATING: 5.5

Gazelles / “That's All”

Neo-romantic ballad. Where he and she are described as a pair of pandas. Gazelles nostalgic and with a cold. Dreamlike. RATING: 6

Geolier / “I p' me, tu p' te”

Love ends. But the tangled euphoria of the Neapolitan dialect saves respect for her. Subtitles would be needed. RATING: 6

Ghali / “My Home”

There's a bit of everything from the rap cliché. Impressionist colors, green lawn and blue sky. And the usual TV drama shootout. RATING: 5.5

Il Tre / “Fragile”

The idea of ​​using the extra beat, i.e. a high-speed rap, is good. The idea of ​​apologizing for weaknesses is edifying. RATING: 6

Il Volo / “Masterpiece”

The most Sanremo song. Simple, hyperbolic: he feels like a flower in the desert until she saves him. She will like it. RATING: 7

Irama / “Not You”

Skillful exercise. The voice takes off and goes into a nosedive. We didn't expect it to be so acrobatic. How to surf on love. RATING: 7

La Sad / “Self-Destructive”

Pure punk. Self-deprecating. If they felt even half of what they sing, including vomiting, the Sex Pistols would be smiling. RATING: 6

Loredana Berté / “Crazy”

Self-congratulatory. Sassy: She doesn't need to be forgiven. Solitude is the ideal company for an artist's madness. RATING: 8

Mahmood / “Gold Suit”

Intelligent. There is a lot of Africa and the memories of many offenses and exclusions. The rhythm does not hide the desire to be loved. RATING: 7

Maninni / “Spectacular”

Classic ballad about the pursuit of happiness. But he also makes us discover the discipline of Muai Thai. Of course you never stop learning. RATING: 6

Mr. Rain / “Two Swings”

The indissoluble bitterness of a loss. You can even write a festival song about parents losing their children. Heartbreaking. RATING: 6.5

Negramaro / “Let's start everything again”

Apotheosis of a birthday. That's twenty for this band that writes songs like Saint Honoré cakes. You get lost inside. RATING: 7

Renga e Nek / “Crazy about you”

Decalogue on love: useless, irresponsible, stupid and irresistible. The two songwriters have fun, accustomed to these games. RATING: 6.5

Ricchi e Poveri / “But not all life”

Courageous. Pop dance where she warns him: I'll wait for you but not all my life. There is also a quote from “Maybe because I love you”. RATING: 7

Rose Villain / “Click boom!”

We agree that love overcomes mountains, but here between fear of suffering and mistrust we are in an Everest of insecurities. RATING: 6.5

Sangiovanni / “Finish Me”

It is to be hoped, for him, that the self-portrait of a proven liar is just a staging. But he gives it his all. Commendable. RATING: 6

French Saints / “Love in the Mouth”

Here we go again with the protagonist who will never be a safe haven in love. It's raining a lot, maybe it's tears. Arcane and mysterious. RATING: 6

The Kolors / “One Boy One Girl”

It would be worth the Festival for the refrain: a boy meets a girl. What happens next is a mystery. But galvanizing. RATING: 7