Mind-boggling auction: Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks sold for $200,000

The style of the founder of Apple, Steve Jobs was iconic: from black turtleneck sweaters to model sandals Birkenstock Arizona. Own a couple of these was sold at auction for a staggering sum from $218,750, at the prestigious Julienaccompanied by a NFTs.

Sold for $218,750. A pair of brown suede leather Birkenstock Arizona sandals that were personally owned and worn by Steve Jobs. “Icons and Idols: Rock ‘N’ Roll” auction taking place at the @HardRock in New York City and online at https://t.co/tzS6JKuf2pFriday through Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ESXO8fJ2L7 — Julien’s Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) November 13, 2022

We do not know the name of the lucky winner of the lot, but the captivating description of the purchase is: “The cork and jute footbed preserves the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feetwhich they had been shaped after years of use“.

To save the footwear from the trash can was Mark Sheffthe former manager of the Steve Jobs house. On the occasion of the sale CNN Darren JulienCEO and founder of Julien’s Auctions said: “Steve Jobs changed the world not only with his groundbreaking innovationsbut with his own style from business leadership and fashion in wearing sandals“.

“These beloved Birkenstocks were worn by Jobs as he made history in the making of the Apple computer and were the technology icon’s staple,” concluded Julien.

