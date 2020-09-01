We try a variety of soaps to keep our skin clean, soft and beautiful. Many types of skin soaps are also available in the market. But it uses more chemicals. This can damage your skin. Instead of chemical soap, homemade Ayurvedic soap does its job without causing any damage to the skin.

Soap made from neem leaves removes dead cells by nourishing your skin. Also, it helps in removing dirt and dirt and grease on the skin. Neem leaves are a tonic for the skin. And the best thing is that neem leaves are beneficial for every type of skin. If you want, you can also use it on your face. It will clean your skin from inside without damaging it. Today we will tell you the method of soap prepared from neem leaves.



Ingredients required to make neem soap

A cup of neem leaves

Two spoons of water

Glycerin soap (can use pierce)

Vitamin E capsule

Paper cup or bowl to shape soap

Soap preparation



First wash the neem leaves with water. Then put the leaves in a mixer bowl and grind them well. Now mix two spoons of water in the bowl of the mixer and make a fine paste. Remove this paste in a bowl. Now cut the pierced soap into medium sized pieces. You can use any mild soap that contains the right amount of glycerin.

Now place the water in a vessel to boil. When the pan’s water starts boiling, place a bowl in the center. In this bowl melt the pieces of Pierce soap. Stir the water and soap pieces with a spoon so that the soap melts quickly. Now add neem leaf paste to the melted soap. Mix the mixture well. Allow the mixture to boil for a while. Then turn off the heat and allow the soap mixture to cool. Now add a capsule of Vitamin E to it.

Also read: Neem oil is a treasure of properties, learn the benefits of applying on the skin



How to make soap bar?

Use paper cups or small bowls to make a soap strip. Leave the soap mixture in the pot for one to two hours. You can also keep the mixture in the fridge because it will make soap faster. Then take out the soap from the pot. Your homemade soap is ready. You can use this soap for bathing as well as to clean the face. This soap will not have any side effects on the skin.

Watch the video: A simple recipe for making soap from neem leaves

Naturally glowing skin will give natural glow home made neem soap

Beneficial benefits of neem



Neem leaves are beneficial for all skin types. Due to their medicinal properties, they kill bacteria and protect your skin. Neem removes the problem of acne. Neem is rich in vitamin E. It also adds radiance to your face. Alternatively, you can make face packs with neem leaves. Mix neem leaves paste with turmeric and rose water. You can apply this paste on your face twice a week.