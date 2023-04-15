Home page politics

The occupied areas in Ukraine are fighting back against the Russian occupiers. Ukraine’s special forces are now showing civilians exactly what to do on a website.

Munich – With do-it-yourself bombs and tricks for civilians against the Russian occupiers: special forces of the Ukrainian army have published a website intended to train the population in resistance against Vladimir Putin’s army. The site contains guides, tips and a handbook for resistance in Russian-occupied Ukraine. Behavior in captivity during the Ukraine war is also an issue.

With the announcement to “make the lives of the occupiers hell together”, the website provides an extensive arsenal of advice and procedures. For example, it demonstrates how to create fake profiles in social networks, carry out sabotage actions and ambushes and help residents to encrypt their data. “To become the invisible punisher, which will be the greatest fear inmates will have, you need to know tactics, first aid, cybersecurity, self-defense, weapons, and nonviolent resistance,” the site reads.

Resistance in occupied Ukraine: “Delete it immediately after reading it”

As an additional note, the authors write about the PDF document: “But be careful! Delete it immediately after reading it or hide it somewhere on your device.” Certain professions also receive tips: police officers, for example, should “collect ammunition and weapons if possible” and “pass them on to members of the resistance movement”. For sabotage it says: “There are warehouses, barracks, offices, hotels and factory buildings – good targets for simple sabotage. They are exceptionally vulnerable to damage, particularly from fire.”

The focus of resistance against Russia should be on fuel and lubricants, food and medicines from the occupiers, according to the recommendation. Another idea for sabotage is the use of pyrotechnics to simulate gunfire and equipment warehouse explosions to confuse the occupiers. Melitopol’s exiled mayor Ivan Fedorov only reported on Friday (April 14, 2023) about an explosion near a Russian equipment and ammunition depot, the origin of which is still unclear. (cgsc)

The Ukraine war is causing friction between Russian politicians and the military. There is also said to be a dispute on the Crimean peninsula.