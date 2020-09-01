material
- 1/2 tablespoon cinnamon powder
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1/2 lemon juice
Method
Take a bowl and mix all three ingredients well. Apply it all over the face with the help of a brush. Do not apply this face pack around the eyes. After applying it, wait for 10 minutes and then wash the face with cold water. After applying it there will be a slight burning sensation on your face, which is a normal thing, but if it starts getting more, then clean it immediately.
However, Malaika also advised her fans to visit the doctor in case of severe acne. A few days ago Malaika Arora shared the steps with her fans to make her favorite body scrub, which you can read here-
Benefits of Cinnamon for Skin
Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. If you have problems with acne, apply cinnamon powder and honey on your face. Doing this will not only stop pimples on your face, but will also eliminate old spots and spots.
