Every girl is troubled by skin spots and pimples. If your skin is oily, then these problems are most likely. The face becomes completely red due to pimples. There is also pain and swelling in these pimples. However, in the market you will find a variety of beauty products ranging from face wash to those who claim that they will eliminate these pimples, but using them may only disappoint you.

We are not only troubled by the problem of acne, but also Bollywood actresses. In such a situation, if Malaika Arora is talked about, then she resorts to simple domestic help to overcome this problem. Even at the age of 46, his face glows amazingly. On Instagram, she is often seen making DIY skin care videos without makeup. This time too, he has told his female followers a special home remedy to remove acne. So let’s know what that is…

material

1/2 tablespoon cinnamon powder

1 teaspoon honey

1/2 lemon juice

Method



Take a bowl and mix all three ingredients well. Apply it all over the face with the help of a brush. Do not apply this face pack around the eyes. After applying it, wait for 10 minutes and then wash the face with cold water. After applying it there will be a slight burning sensation on your face, which is a normal thing, but if it starts getting more, then clean it immediately.

However, Malaika also advised her fans to visit the doctor in case of severe acne. A few days ago Malaika Arora shared the steps with her fans to make her favorite body scrub, which you can read here-

Benefits of Cinnamon for Skin



Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. If you have problems with acne, apply cinnamon powder and honey on your face. Doing this will not only stop pimples on your face, but will also eliminate old spots and spots.