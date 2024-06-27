Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Is this how Vladimir Putin wins the war? A video of a strangely constructed Russian grenade on the Ukraine front has been circulating on X for some time.

Kreminna – The brutality in Ukraine War makes you inventive, as harsh as it may sound. The USA is having the Ukrainians test a mobile howitzer, while the Russians have reportedly developed a drone hunter with nets.

Losses for Vladimir Putin: Russia sends soldiers with old weapons to Ukraine

Moscow likes to boast about alleged miracle weapons on social networks, while the situation on the front in Ukraine often looks completely different. Here, Russia’s losses were, are and remain high. This also has to do with the fact that the Kremlin regime of autocrat Wladimir Putin often sends its troops into the invaded neighboring country with outdated weapons.

An example of this often-supported thesis is a video that has been circulating on X (formerly Twitter) since the summer of 2023. And it illustrates in a downright bizarre way how Russian soldiers try to help themselves. The topic this time: cluster munitions.

Weapons for Putin’s troops: Russian soldiers often have to improvise

You can see a Russian soldier attaching the lower part of a cartridge for a grenade to an RPG anti-tank weapon. However, this does not contain the explosives, but rather, according to the much-quoted military blogger Rob Lee, an F-1 hand grenade wrapped with cartridges from a handgun. The homemade grenade is sealed with the cut-off end of a PET bottle, including the bottle neck.

When fired, the homemade projectile detonates over trenches when the hand grenade’s fuse triggers the intended explosion. The fragments are supposed to be thrown over a larger radius, like cluster munitions. It is not known whether the DIY construction worked or how often it was used. It is said that the Ukrainian army received presumably more powerful cluster munitions in the form of 155 mm artillery shells from the United States.

Eastern Front in Ukraine: Russian army fails to advance near Kreminna

Nevertheless, while Putin’s units in northeastern Ukraine on the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line made no progress for months, according to the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) recently at least managed to gain territory in the area surrounding the strategically important small town of Kupjansk. They have now advanced as far as the village of Holubivka, which borders the northern city limits of Kupjansk (previously 30,000 inhabitants).

The Russians hope to be able to advance from here towards the large city of Kharkiv (1.5 million inhabitants). But they have not been able to do so since the illegal attack in February 2022. The Ukrainian front line at Kreminna, on the other hand, has held out against Russian attacks, as can be seen in the X-video, for example, since the loss of the neighboring twin cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk in early summer 2022. (pm)