Pre-washing your car body is important for remove dirt and surface debris from the car, contributing to protect the paint and to obtain more effective washing results.

The manual pump called “Nebula Foam 2.0” It is an ideal accessory of Mafra for those who wish to carry out a complete prewash for cars or motorbikesbut does not have a pressure washer professional or has difficulty obtaining one foam dense from your own foam gun. This product has been designed to create a dense, clinging foam using detergents with properties surfactants. Nebula Foam 2.0 offers two modes of use: “manual winding” And “automatic compressed air charging”. The first uses a schrader valve universal, making the process quick and efficient with the use of any type of air compressor, saving time and effort.

Sprayer pre-loaded with product

To carry out a good pre-wash it is recommended to use a sprayer such as the one produced by Ma-Fra, the Nebula Foam 2.0 automatic charging with compressed aira maximum load capacity of the pressure of 3 bara safety valve depressurizable and a protective base to prevent accidental impacts and increase stability.

The product packaging also includes the liquid 1.25 litres on a total tank capacity of 2 litres. The dense foam produced by helps soften stubborn dirt and lift it from the surface of the vehicle, making cleaning easier and reducing the risk of scratches during washing.

The 90% of scratches on the car body it is due to incorrect washing technique. Therefore, before using a shampoo and a glove or microfiber sponge to wash the car, it is essential to carry out a adequate prewash. On the Mafra website you can order it sprayer and possibly also add the product hey clothes.

Features Nebula Foam 2.0

Thanks to the compact foam produced by Nebula Foam 2.0, a prolonged contact time is obtained between the chemical product and the surface to be treated. This allows emollient properties of the product to act longer on the surface, softening the dirt. Subsequently, during the rinsing phase, the prewash takes place safely.

How to use Nebula Foam 2.0 VIDEO

It also features colored caps to identify the contents of the tank, a security lock on the handle to avoid accidental spraying, a semi-transparent tank with level indicator and three nozzles that allow you to create three types of foam: dry, intermediate and wet.

Users can choose the appropriate nozzle according to their needs:

Green nozzle: produces a dry foam, ideal when you want to avoid wetting the surface to be cleaned.

Gray Nozzle: Provides intermediate foam and is pre-installed on the Nebula Foam 2.0.

Orange nozzle: Produces moist foam with greater coverage, suitable for covering large surfaces.

How to do a foam car prewash

To use the Nebula Foam 2.0 with automatic compressed air charging, it is advisable to dilute the product in Mafra Graduated Bottle. Then, follow these steps:

Unscrew the head of the Nebula Foam 2.0, fill the tank up to a maximum of 1.25 liters and close by screwing the head completely. Unscrew the safety cap from the valve (the black cap) and connect the compressor. Inject air until the desired pressure is reached, with a maximum capacity of 3 bar. Make sure the safety lock on the handle is deactivated before proceeding with spraying. After finishing work, reactivate the safety block and depressurize the Nebula Foam 2.0 through the appropriate safety valve.

Nebula Foam 2.0 with automatic compressed air charging

To use the Nebula Foam 2.0 with manual windingdilute the product in the Mafra graduated bottle and follow these steps:

Unscrew the head of the Nebula Foam 2.0, fill the tank up to a maximum of 1.25 liters and close by screwing the head completely. Pressurize the Nebula Foam 2.0 with a series of pump strokes until the valve clicks. Make sure the safety lock on the handle is deactivated before proceeding with spraying. During use, repeat the pumping operation to compensate for the loss of pressure. After finishing work, reactivate the safety block and depressurize the Nebula Foam 2.0 through the appropriate safety valve.

Nebula Foam 2.0 with manual winding

For change the nozzlefollow these steps:

Unscrew the head from the tank. Remove the suction hose and the nozzle from their respective position. Position the new nozzle and press for correct engagement. Insert the suction hose and screw the head to the tank.

