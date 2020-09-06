The confinement will not have had only negative effects on the French. Many of them have found new vocations. This is the case for DIY enthusiasts, a passion that is gradually gaining ground in France. “It’s the fact of having tried during confinement and seeing that finally we manage to get out of it on our own. So now I come to brands specializing in DIY, to be able to do it myself“, confesses a follower.

Sales climbed 19% in July compared to last year. Doing things yourself can also save you money. “The labor is me, and as it is the most expensive labor … and there you go!“, enthuses a man who is about to redo his paint. The stores simply hope that the suppliers will follow …

The JT

The other subjects of the news