The Moto2 riders market for the season 2025 has experienced another officiality, this time attributable to Jake DixonThe British rider, winner at Silverstone this year and with his seventh championship in the MotoGP cadet series, will continue his experience in Moto2, but no longer with the Aspar team, which he joined in 2022. Dixon, in fact, has reached an agreement with the team Mark VDSaccepting the project of the Belgian team that will be able to count on the Boscoscuro frame from 2025.

No MotoGP then, but the 28-year-old expressed great enthusiasm about joining a team that has won three world titles in Moto2: “First of all, I would like to say a huge thank you to Marc for giving me the opportunity to ride for such a fantastic team. – he declared – have been at the top of Moto2 for a long time and have won three titles, and all I can say is that it is an absolute pleasure to be joining Marc VDS Racing next season. I feel like I am ready for a new challenge and a new adventure, and joining this team gives me so much motivation. I can’t wait to get started next year and bring more success to the team.”

To these words are added those of Marc van der Stratenfounder of the Belgian house: “Personally I am very happy with the arrival of Jake Dixon in our team – he commented – he is a fighter on and off the track and I like that. The 2025 season will be very important for us, because we will face the exciting challenge of competing with the Boscoscuro chassis. We need someone who is fast and able to adapt quickly to changes and Jake has these characteristics. I can’t wait to see him fight on the front line and defend the VDS colors”. With this agreement, the Marc VDS team has also completed its line-up for next season. Dixon will be the new teammate of Filip Salac, who is also under contract for 2025. However, it remains to be seen what will be the future of Tony Arbolino.