Dixon’s rage

Jake Dixon before the summer break he had taken the first victory of his career in Moto2 at Assen and was 44 points behind championship leader Tony Arbolino. The home weekend at Silverstone had started with excellent promises on Friday where the GasGas driver showed a really interesting race pace. In Qualifying, however, Dixon made a mistake crashing in the first stages of Q2 and the cancellation of the previous lap due to failure to respect the track-limits caused him to be relegated from the fourth to the fifth row.

This is why Dixon found himself in the belly of the group today at the start of the Moto2 British Grand Prix. The English rider was making a comeback and had managed to avoid trouble in the funnel between braking at the Village corner and the loop to the left of the Loop, but Darryn Binder he hit him at the Club curve knocking him down, a clear mistake by the South African who was punished with a long lap penalty by the Race Direction.

However, Dixon saw another leading race fade away and now he finds himself at -52 from the championship lead, a position occupied by Pedro Acosta, third today with Arbolino tenth. To the microphones of the English broadcaster BT Sports Jake Dixon fired up on Binder: “Too often now I don’t understand what this rider does (Darryn Binder) he clearly saw that I had passed him, he had to use his brain, I was much faster and he could have followed me to move forward, and instead he rammed me. He ruined my championship, he ruined everyone’s championship, I’m really sick of this clowntoday he had to take a long lap penalty, but it should be banned, ban it (addressed to the Race Direction, ed). It’s stupid, it knocks everyone down, ever since Moto3.”