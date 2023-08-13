Ganassi enjoys with Dixon

Scott Dixon he chose a not exactly canonical way to reach 19 consecutive seasons with at least one win in Indycar. In fact, the veteran of the Ganassi team ended up spinning during the first lap after the chaos that broke out in Turn 7 due to a contact between two other riders of Chip’s team. Alex Palou found himself on the inside and tried to avoid a collision with Marcus Armstrong but failed entirely.

The former Ferrari Driver Academy driver spun and Dixon did the same in an attempt to avoid his pit mates. Romain Grosjean was also bottled up in the fray, but whoever paid dearly for this carambola was Josef Newgarden, which climbed over Armstrong’s car damaging the front wing. The early stages of the race saw Devlin De Francesco lead the group thanks to an anthology braking in Turn-1 at the start where he took the lead from the outside from fifth. Graham Rahal retook the lead on lap nine and racing looked to be between the RLL team of Rahal and Lundgaard and the McLaren team of Rossi and O’Ward.

Scott Dixon, however, stopped immediately after the spin and was able to complete the race with only two more pit stops, setting the whole race on a strategy devoted to saving fuel, managing to keep a very high pace since he practically always run with a free track and no particular traffic. The result was a final stint with Rahal catching Dixon only a few laps from the finish on fresher tyres, but Dixon still had enough seconds to push to pass to respond to the poleman’s attacks thus arriving to celebrate a sensational and unpredictable victory after the first lap.

The podium was completed by Pato O’Ward, who took advantage of a long last stop by Christian Lundgaard, always very effective on the internal circuit of the Indiana basin. In the championship Alex Palou – seventh upon arrival – now has a 101-point lead over Scott Dixon, now second ahead of Josef Newgarden. In the next round in two weeks at Gateway, the Spanish driver will already be able to mathematically celebrate his second Indycar title.

Indycar Gallagher Grand Prix, finishing order

1. (15) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85rpm

2. (1) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85

3. (4) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 85

4. (2) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 85

5. (3) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 85

6. (16) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85

7. (8) Alex Palou, Honda, 85

8. (10) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 85

9. (13) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 85

10. (17) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 85

11. (19) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 85

12. (12) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 85

13. (11) Colton Herta, Honda, 85

14. (14) Jack Harvey, Honda, 85

15. (18) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 85

16. (27) David Malukas, Honda, 85

17. (24) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 85

18. (6) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 84

19. (5) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 84

20. (21) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 84

21. (22) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 84

22. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 84

23. (20) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 84

24. (7) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 83

25. (25) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 83

26. (26) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 79

27. (9) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 68, mechanical problem