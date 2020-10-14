Highlights: The Supreme Court gave a deadline of November 2 for the circular related to the scheme of waiver of interest on loan interest

During the hearing of the Moratorium case, the central government asked for another month’s time to issue the circular.

On that, the Supreme Court said that when the decision has been taken, why it needs so much time to implement it

Court said that Diwali of common people is now in the hands of the government, issue circular related to it by 2 November

During the hearing of the Moratorium case, the Supreme Court has fixed the deadline till November 2 for issuing circulars in the case of exemption of interest on loans up to Rs 2 crore to the Center. The apex court said that Diwali of common people is now in the hands of the government. The Central Government, citing all kinds of formalities, sought a month’s time to implement the decision. The court rejected the request of the Center that when the decision has already been taken, why should it take so long to implement it? Justice MR Shah, a member of the three-member bench, said, “Diwali of common people is now in the hands of the government”.

During the hearing, the central government said that in case of exemption of interest on interest on loans up to two crore for the moratorium period, a circular will be issued by November 15. Then the Supreme Court questioned why it needed so much time to implement this decision? The Supreme Court has fixed November 2 for hearing so that the government can issue circulars and orders. The court said that Diwali of common people is in the hands of the government.

Earlier in the Supreme Court, the Central Government had given an affidavit that it is impossible to give any relief except interest exemption on interest on loans up to two crore. During the hearing on 5 October, the Supreme Court had asked the Central Government and the RBI to present the recommendations of the KV Kamath Committee in the record. Since the recommendation, the RBI and the central government have issued various notifications and circulars ranging from loan moratorium. The Supreme Court had said that all the decisions and the details of the circular should be presented in the record. After Wednesday’s hearing, the Supreme Court deferred the hearing to November 2.



Highlights of the Moratorium case hearing



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta: The government is watching how to give interest rebate on interest.

Supreme Court Justice Ashok Bhushan: The category for which interest has been decided to be waived on loans up to two crores should be implemented early.

Solicitor General: The circular will be issued by the government by 15 November to give effect to it.

Justice Bhushan: Circulars should be issued early to implement interest subvention on loans up to two crore.

Solicitor General: The circular will be issued by or before 15 November.

Justice Ashok Bhushan: After all, why do you (central government) need so much time to implement your decisions? It is not true that the central government is taking a month to implement it. Look at the situation of the common man whom you are helping. He wants to see the result in his mind that the government has assisted. When the government has decided to give interest exemption on interest on loans up to two crore for the moratorium period, then why delay in issuing circulars to give effect to the order.

Solicitor General: We are not delaying for our own benefit. We need time so that we can account for the interest that we (the government) have to pay. There are many formalities. Interest holders have to talk, interest is to be assessed. November 15 is the last limit set.

Justice Bhushan: What are the formalities that will take a month?

Bank Association lawyer Harish Salve: Many issues occur.

Justice Bhushan: This is not correct, but the circular should be released soon. We gave you enough time. The government should not delay in issuing circulars to give effect to its decision, it is not in the interest of common people.

Justice MR Shah: The Diwali of the common man is now in the hands of your (government).

Subsequently, the Supreme Court postponed the hearing for November 2 so that the government could issue circulars and orders.

Know what is the whole matter

The central government imposed a lockdown across the country to prevent the Corona infection. At that time, the industries were completely closed. That is why many problems arose for businessmen and companies. Many people lost their jobs. In such a situation it was difficult to repay the loan installments. In such a situation, the Reserve Bank had given loan moratorium facility. That is, installments on the loan were postponed. If you do not pay the installment by taking advantage of the moratorium on a loan, then the interest for that period will be added to the principal. That is, now the principal + interest will be charged. The issue of interest on this interest is in the Supreme Court.