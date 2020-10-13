Diwali Decorations Best and Cheap Items 2020: On this Diwali in the Indian market, not Chinese goods but household goods will make a splash. Items used to decorate homes on Diwali are being prepared in 4 states of the country. Preparation has already started 2 months ago. You will be stunned by the rate and beauty of the item.

The situation with China has been tense since May. Business has stopped completely on both sides. Corona has done the right thing. Diwali, the festival of four-moon house is also near. Preparations for decorating the houses have also started. But the joy is that this time the house will be decorated with household items, not Chinese goods. This item is being prepared in 4 states of the country. Preparation has already started 2 months ago. You will be stunned by the rate and beauty of the item.

40 percent of Chinese goods will be supplied this way – National General Secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAT), the country’s top organization of traders, Pravin Khandelwal says that we had already understood that this time during Diwali, the situation regarding Chinese goods will not be the same as before. That is why the institution named Indian Bazaar started preparing to answer to China.

Particularly women’s groups in Maharashtra, Bihar, UP and Jharkhand were making goods for Diwali. It is expected that on Diwali, 40 percent of the demand will be met from these 4 states. Supply of goods has also started. Indian families living abroad are also sourcing goods used on Diwali from India itself.Indian goods are giving competition to Chinese goods in this wayPraveen Khandelwal says that in the goods prepared by the Indian market, there is a cash box of 150 rupees. It is used during the worship of Lakshmiji on Diwali. To decorate the house, there are dozens of designs of bonding and archway.

But in the special which is 3 feet wide and 4 feet long, the bond wise is only 800 rupees. The 36-inch arch is worth Rs 340. According to the design and quality, the rates are even less. In the case of designer gifts, there is no number of them. With this the set of 4 decorative lamps is Rs 45. 4 lamps with daily design are 60 rupees. Apart from this, those who swim in water. They are given with Puppet. There is also a set of roli-rice.

If you want to buy these goods then you will have to contact on 8800449679 mobile number.