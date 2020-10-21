Diwali 2020 Date: Festivals also begin with Navratri. Dussehra will be celebrated on 25 October this year. After that the festival of Diwali (Deepawali) will be celebrated with pomp. According to Hindi Panchang, the festival of Diwali is celebrated every year on the Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshiped on the day of Diwali. However, Diwali is delayed this year due to Malmas. Due to which there is confusion among people about the date of Diwali. Know on what date Diwali is this year and what is the auspicious time of worship-

When is Diwali 2020 (When is Deepawali 2020) –

This year, Amavasya of Kartik month is falling on 14 November 2020. The Amavasya Tithi will start from 14 November from 2 to 17 minutes and will continue from 10 to 36 minutes on November 15 the next day. In such a situation, Diwali will be celebrated on 14 November.

The color of this planet is like smoke, makes a person in his Mahadasha a king with sting

Diwali 2020 Lakshmi Pujan Timing –

Laxmi Pooja Muhurta: From 5.28 pm to 7.24 pm on November 14.

Pradosh Kaal Muhurta: From 5 pm 28 minutes to 8 pm 07 pm on the evening of 14 November

Taurus Kaal Muhurta: From 5 pm 28 minutes to 7 pm 24 minutes on the evening of 14 November

Do Lakshmi Pujan in Choghadiya Muhurta-

Laxmi Pooja Muhurta in the afternoon – from 02:17 in the afternoon of 14 November, from 04 to 07 in the evening.

Laxmi Puja Muhurta in the evening – 05 to 28 in the evening of 14 to 07 minutes in the evening of 14 November.

Laxmi Pooja Muhurat at night – from 08:47 on the night of 14 November to 01: 45 in the night.

Laxmi Puja Muhurat in the morning – 05 to 04 minutes on 06 November, 44 minutes to 06 minutes.

Surya Rashi Parivartan 2020: Sun will remain in Libra till Diwali, this position is auspicious for these zodiac signs, do these remedies of the sun daily

importance of Diwali-

According to mythology, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after completing his exile with his wife Sita and brother Lakshmana after conquering Lanka. Then every house in Ayodhya was illuminated with lamps and lights. Ayodhya residents decorated the house with lamps in the joy of returning to Lord Rama’s house. Since then, the festival of Diwali or Deepawali is celebrated every year on the new moon day of Kartik month.