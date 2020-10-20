The ‘Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan’ has been launched with a view to compete with the Chinese made items on Diwali, to make income of cow sheds and to bring the importance of cow dung to the people. This campaign has been started by the National Kamadhenu Commission (RKA). Under this campaign, 12 items related to Diwali have been specially made from cow dung. They were given training to make goods before adding women groups. The groups were then linked to the gaushalas present in the city. The stuff has been prepared. Finished goods are being sold among the people with the help of mutual public relations and local market.

These 12 items have been made for Diwali President of RKA, Dr. Vallabhbhai Kathiria says that before the ‘Kamdhenu Deepavali Campaign’, we had run the Gomaya Ganesh campaign on the instructions of PM Narendra Modi. Statues were prepared by mixing cow dung. After the success of the campaign, preparations have now been made for Diwali. Special Diwali for Diwali, candles, incense sticks, incense sticks, auspicious benefits, swastikas, samarnis, hardboards, wall pieces, paper-weight, incense materials, idols of Lord Lakshmi-Ganesh have been made. Panchagavya products will also be encouraged by this campaign.

Diwali will be illuminated with 33 crore diyas in 11 crore families – The chairman of RKA says that the more the goods are made according to demand, the better. But still we have set a goal. For example, the goal of delivering 33 crore cows made from cow dung to 11 crore families of the country. Out of this, we have already received orders for 3 lakh lamps from Ayodhya, one lakh from Varanasi. Our biggest motive behind this is to eliminate Chinese made lamps and open up employment avenues for our people.

To increase employment, they have been added ‘Kamadhenu Deepavali Campaign’ – The RKA president says that while the number of items made during the beginning and the number of people making them is small, our objective is to increase this 12 items made from cow dung to every Indian household. Due to this, in the initial initiative to increase employment and to connect every Indian with this campaign, we are continuing the campaign to add more people like dairy farmers, unemployed youth, women and young entrepreneurs, gaushalas, cowherds, self-help groups etc.