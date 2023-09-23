The DIW economists come to the conclusion: Under an AfD government, the party’s voters would become poorer. With a campaign, the Demokult alliance is trying to dissuade swing voters from the AfD.

Polarization: The AfD is adept at convincing its voters that they would benefit from anti-migrant policies, says DIW boss Marcel Fratzscher. Image: FAZ

Dhe images are black and white, the people look darkly into the camera. It quickly becomes clear why this is: you regret choosing the Alternative for Germany (AfD). “I just wanted fewer foreigners to come into the country. “Now I can’t find any more trainees,” says one motif. “I just wanted to annoy the established parties. “Now I’m 70 and I’m still working,” one reads on another. A third sounds like this: “I just wanted to beat the traffic light. Now I can no longer afford my monthly ticket.”

“AfDnee” is the name of the campaign for which these motifs were created. Their goal: to dissuade swing voters who are disappointed with the established parties from voting for the AfD out of frustration in the Hesse state elections. The party is hoping for success in the election and is continuing to make gains in the polls. In Infratest Dimap’s Hesse trend, for example, in September it was only one percent behind the SPD at 17 percent. The fact that it could become the second strongest force in the Hessian state parliament no longer seems unrealistic.