Recently the trailer of the second season of ‘Mirzapur’, one of India’s most popular web series, was released. Fans of the second part of this series have been waiting for a long time and the trailer has also received tremendous response. But in the meantime, there was talk of ‘Boycott of Mirzapur 2’ on social media. In fact, Ali Fazal, the lead actor of this web series who plays Guddu Pandit and co-producer Farhan Akhtar, opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). That is why some people are opposing this series. Divyendu Sharma, who plays the popular character of Munna Tripathi in the series, has also given his views on this.

On the opposition of Mirzapur 2 on social media, he said, ‘I don’t mind it much. He does not know that he is in a lot of trouble because Mirzapur has so many fans. They should stop doing such stupid things. It is foolish to use such hashtags. We all know that people like Mirzapur very much. All these paid trends are stupid. Do not go out and speak in front of the people….

Mirzapur-2 trailer

Divyendu Sharma’s negative character was well-liked in the first season of Mirzapur. Talking about this, he said, ‘It was a great experience. I cannot describe it in words. Wherever I go, especially in Uttar Pradesh, people come to me and always call me Munna Bhaiya. It is such a pleasure to get so much love and fame from people. By the way, before Mirzapur, the characters of Divyendu Sharma were also well liked in Pyaar Ka Panchnama, Chashme Baddoor and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

In addition to Divyendu Sharma in Mirzapur 2, actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal, Vijay Verma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Rajesh Tailang, Harshita Gaur, Lilliput and Meghna Malik will be seen in lead roles. Streaming of this series will begin on October 23.