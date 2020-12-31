A video of the popular TV serial ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’ duo Ishita and Raman i.e. Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel is going viral on social media. In this video, the best dance of this beautiful couple is being seen. Both are seen showing excellent dance moves on the Hammam-Hammam song.

Divyanka looks as gorgeous as ever in a white gown. His expressions during the dance are also amazing. At the same time, Karan is also seen matching his rhythm.

Let me tell you that both will soon revive the memories of ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’ on stage again. Both of them will be seen performing in this stage show to be celebrated on the New Year.

Karan and Divyanka’s popular TV show ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’ was the most talked about TV show that aired between 2013 and 2019. A total of 1895 episodes were aired. It was a story based on the ups and downs in the life of a couple. It was produced by Ekta and Shobha Kapoor.

The success of this show had increased the popularity of Divyanka and Karan tremendously. In 2019, its spin-off ‘Yeh Hai Chahtein’ was aired, in which the story was extended a few years further.