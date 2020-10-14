Tanishq’s Ektavam is not taking the name of the jewelery dispute to a halt. The whole country put its side on this. On this, Bollywood became a faction of celebs. Someone called this advertisement a part of Indian culture, and some named it Love Jihad. After so much opposition, the company has removed this advertisement. On this, actress Divya Dutta, who gave her voice in this advertisement, expressed disappointment and said that the company should not remove it.

In this 45-second advertisement of Tanishq, a Muslim family is performing the baby shower ceremony of their daughter-in-law from a South Indian tradition. In this video, recognizing the voice coming in the background, a Twitter user asked Divya Dutta if this is your voice. To this, Divya replied, “Yes, this is my voice. It is sad that it was removed. I loved it.” At the same time, another user wrote that he is not against them, but wrong is wrong.

Watch Divya Dutta’s response here

But sir don’t we all promote brotherhood ?? We as India are all about that. That’s our soul sir. Unity in diversity bachpan mein sunte the. Aise to kitne ads hote the. Koi kuch nai kehta tha .. par chalein sabke apne vichar! ???????????????? – Divya Dutta (@ divyadutta25) October 13, 2020

Unity in differentiation was heard in childhood

Divya reacted to this user’s comment. He wrote, “But can’t we promote brotherhood, sir? All of us are Indians. This is our soul. There is unity in difference, we used to listen in childhood. There were so many advertisements. Nobody used to say anything. .. Let’s go on everyone’s thoughts. “

Tanishq released a statement

Seeing the controversy escalating, Tanishq removed his advertisement and issued a statement. The statement said, “Taking care … the safety of your employees, partners and store staff.” “The idea behind Ektavam campaign was to celebrate different culture, local culture and family members and lonely people together in this phase of challenges,” the statement said.

read this also-

Kangana Ranaut’s problems increased, Karnataka police filed case under sections 108, 153A and 504 of IPC

KBC 12: Rajalakshmi of Bihar won 12 lakh 50 thousand rupees, game left on this question of 25 lakhs