After the divorce, Juuso wondered what life would become. Contact with family friends was also gone. Despite research, divorce is a tougher place for men than for women – even men’s life expectancy is shortened more by divorce. Some fall into separation shock, which can have dire consequences.

Son an autumn morning Juice had woken up early. The eye wandered around the new, strange apartment, which should start to be called home. The floors were littered with unpacked moving boxes that he had dragged into the small two-room apartment.

Juuso sat down in the kitchen and waited for the coffee to be ready. Outside, autumn turned yellow and reddened the leaves of the trees. Juuso was almost fifty and in a completely new life situation: he sat alone at the morning coffee table for the first time in 30 years.