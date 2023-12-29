From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 12/29/2023 – 16:15

Single, married or divorced: who takes longer to pay their debts? According to a survey by Serasa, carried out in partnership with the Opinion Box Institute, divorced people top the list.

Among those in debt in this group, 49% owe debts for more than two years – 3% more than the average of 46% identified by the survey – and 36% have bills in arrears of between six months and two years. 37% are sure that they will pay their debts, another 34% believe that they will be able to pay them off and, finally, 6% have already given up paying.

The survey also found that 44% of debtors are single, 42% married, 12% divorced and 2% widowed. In total, 11,541 defaulters registered in the Serasa database were interviewed in October this year, 52% men and 48% women.

In the classification by age group, 28% of those in debt are between 31 and 40 years old; 24% between 41 and 49 years old; 21%, from 50 to 60; 13%, from 25 to 30; 7%, from 18 to 24; and also 7%, 61 years or older.

Unemployment (23%), reduced income (20%) and lack of control or financial disorganization (12%) are cited as the main reasons for debt.