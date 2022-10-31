Published in the Official Gazette, it will help separated or divorced parents in difficulty. Let’s see how.

The pandemic has also created many difficulties for the world of work. Many people have had to deal with the crisis, losing their jobs or working less in any case. Among them also many divorced parents who, inevitably, found themselves in difficulty in paying maintenance checks.

Fortunately, a bonus for separated or divorced parents in difficulty. The decree was published in Official Gazette last October 26 with the title “Definition of the criteria and procedures for verifying the conditions and for the disbursement of contributions from the fund for separated or divorced working parents to guarantee the continuity of disbursement of the maintenance allowance”.

The bonus is dedicated to divorced or separated parents who must provide for the maintenance of minor or adult children with severe disabilities and who have not received the maintenance allowance due to the default of the former partner and parent of the child as a result of the epidemiological emergency from COVID-19 starting March 8, 2020.

In particular, those who have lost or reduced their work activity for a minimum duration of 90 days or for a reduction in income of at least 30% compared to that received in 2019.

To access the bonus which will have a value of up to 800 euros, it will also be necessary to have an income lower than or equal to 8,174 euros in the year in which support is requested. Alternatively, you will have to prove that you have received a 30% drop in income between 2019 and 2020.

The application will be sent through the portal of the Department of Family Policy and the amount of the maintenance allowance and the amount of the sums not paid to the former spouse must be specified.

At the moment we are waiting for the platform to be launched together with the implementing decree to better understand the methods and expiration of the bonus.